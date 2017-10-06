Latest update October 5th, 2017 9:24 PM

Puruni well assessment on-going

Oct 05, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 5, 2017

Following a request by the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is conducting an assessment in Puruni, Region Seven, for the construction of a well.

Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) Hinterland Manager Acting Regions 1, 7, 8 and 9, Cleon French.

Cleon French, GWI, Hinterland Manager Acting (for Regions 1, 7, 8 and 9), who recently accompanied Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes on a visit to the community, said following completion of the on-going area assessment, he will be making a recommendation for the new well to be built.

Once the report is submitted to and reviewed by Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, Managing Director, GWI, it will then be forwarded to Ministry of Natural Resources for a decision to be made on the implementation of the well.

There are approximately five wells in the Itaballi-Puruni zone, however, “there is no geological formation as it pertains to the depth of these wells,” so this will be a contributing factor in the decision to construct a well, French explained. He also pointed out the initial quality of water in Puruni appears to be “very good” which is vitally important in GWI’s provision of potable water.

Minister Broomes expressed her elation that the water situation can be sorted as the possibility of the district being able to have another well is “very positive.”

GWI has been working assiduously to guarantee access to potable water in interior regions, in realisation of President David Granger’s vision for equity of livelihoods throughout Guyana.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

Puruni well assessment on-going

