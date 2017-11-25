“Put Energy Efficient items in your Home” – Dr. Mahender Sharma

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, November 25, 2017.

Dr. Mahender Sharma, Head of the Guyana Energy Authority (GEA) today called on consumers to utilise energy efficient appliances in their homes and other facilities.

In brief remarks at the end the Regional Energy Kilo-walk, organised by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Energy Programme, Dr. Sharma told scores of participants to, “Put energy efficient things in your homes.” The event was held to observe Caricom Energy Month.

According to Dr. Devon Gardener, Programme Manager for energy at the CARICOM Secretariat, the activity was organised to increase the awareness of citizens to the importance of sustainable energy use.

The walk started at the Secretariat’s Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown office, proceeded westward, turned right onto Conversation Tree and along the Rupert Craig Highway to UG road, then headed west along the Railway Embankment and concluded back at the CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters. This exercise is one of a number of activities to observe the CARICOM Energy Month which is being observed under the theme ‘Rethinking Energy – Shaping a Resilient Community: Walk the talk’.

Other activities for the month of observances include a Youth Essay Competition, Young Energy Artist Competition, Energy Personality Award and Knowledge Webinars.

Energy month activities are being organised across the region with the aim of highlighting the role of citizens in securing their own sustainable energy future by providing information on the steps that can be taken to empower them to do so.

Today’s event targeted a cross-section of society with the expectation of providing a platform to increase awareness on sustainable energy matters as well as the efforts of the CARICOM Energy Programme, the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Energy Agency.

The event was attended by officials from the various Ministries, members of the Diplomatic Corp, members of staff, representatives from various NGO’s, youth groups and the public.

According to its web page CARICOM.Energy, the CARICOM Energy Programme began in 2008 as one of the programmes within the Directorate of Trade and Economic Integration. It has the responsibility of implementing a programmatic approach to the energy sector developments in the Region.

The goal of the CARICOM Energy Programme is to increase regional energy security and to advance the transformation of the Regional energy sector towards a more sustainable path (through the implementation of a regional energy policy and a regional sustainable energy strategy), thereby playing a catalytic role in regional economic integration, sustainable economic growth, and development.

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

