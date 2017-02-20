Put your faith in action- Minister Lawrence encourages women

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, February 20, 2017

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, at the 141st Annual General Meeting of the Mothers’ Union in the Diocese of Guyana, encouraged the women gathered from many parishes across the country, to fulfill the theme of this year’s meeting, “Faith in Action”.

At the Regency Suites, Hadfield Street, Georgetown, today, Minister Lawrence punctuated her address with a number of biblical references; as she encouraged women make a difference in society.

“Let us make good our mission as women in Christ and through our humility and faith, be catalysts in teaching and changing lives, in short, empowering each other and engendering the peace that passeth all understanding,” Minister Lawrence said.

Minister Lawrence considered the theme to be ‘thought provoking’ since the world provides scope for faith to be put to the test, and there must be a time for reflection on actions to take.

Women wear many caps and face a plethora of social and health woes in society to which more attention must be placed, the minister stated.

Lawrence added that women should listen to their children and not preach to them. “Listen to your children, commune with them, not talk down to them; they may have something important to share, a life that is being bullied or abused (and) an intent that may be bordering on suicide. Let us not be caught up in our little world to the detriment of those around us who are in search of a listening ear and words of comfort.”

The women were further encouraged to step out of their comfort zones and reach out to adolescent mothers, Trafficking In Persons (TIP) victims, those living with HIV, with mental disorders and others on the fringe of society. “They are all our brothers and sisters in need of guidance, love and spiritual food,” Minister Lawrence remarked.

By: Delicia Haynes