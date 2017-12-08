Latest update December 8th, 2017 10:23 PM

PYARG hosts one-day counseling and gender tent initiative

Dec 08, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 08, 2017

A counselling and gender tent initiative held today aimed at providing a safe environment that allows young people to explore, and understand, their feelings, thoughts and emotions. The Ministry of Social Cohesion through the President’s Youth Award programme hosted the initiative at its headquarters.

One of the group counselling sessions held at the PYARG counseling and gender tent initiative.

Event Coordinator, Shanette Dey explained that the activity was facilitated to better equip the adolescents to deal with the changes they are facing in their physical, social and emotional development.

“Today’s activity came at the right time. We realise with our young people and their caregivers there are a lot of conflicts as it pertains to understanding each other…understanding the way young people think,” Dey said.

She explained that the day’s activity will help by providing supportive and non-judgmental counsellors to sit with the youths in one-on-one discussions about problems they may encounter; whether it’s depression and mental health concerns or issues with parents or peers at school.

“At the end of the day’s activities, we are hoping that we change lives and we change the understanding of how persons view counselling. Counselors are here to help you make life decisions,” Dey underscored.

The event also provided marriage and group guidance. The afternoon session of activities dealt with a gender tent, which was females and males discussing issues affecting either gender.

Executive Officer of PYARG, Allister Collins described the initiative as a well-thought-out one, and expressed optimism that it helps to change the way persons suffering from mental health issues are dealt with.

Among those attending the exercise were members of the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association and students of the Indigenous scholarship programme.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

