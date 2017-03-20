Quality award will help businesses improve their standard

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, March 20, 2017

The National Quality Award (NQA) Application process has been opened by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

The NQA will recognise local businesses that have demonstrated commitment towards quality by implementing recognised standards, and best practices based on a comprehensive assessment using pre-established criteria under the Quality Awards Scheme.

This scheme is the catalyst which allows local businesses for the first time to compete in areas related to quality which is the key for sustainable and competitive businesses.

According to the Public Relations Officer of GNBS, Lloyd David, the NQA Scheme will be the catalyst to boost the development of local businesses in the areas of Standards and Conformity Assessment.

He noted that the benefits associated with the quality awards scheme include enhancing the quality and competitiveness of local products and services. It will allow business organisations to compete in terms of quality, encourage business organisations to adopt the principle of continual improvement, heighten consumer confidence and satisfaction in products and services, and allow business organisations to use the awards as a tool for promotion to significantly widen market share among other benefits.

The general criteria for participation states that businesses must have a valid business registration from the Deeds Registry, and employ at least 50 per cent Guyanese. Additionally, all applicants for the NQA must show evidence of or possess one or more of the Quality/Policy/Administrative Manual, Implementation of relevant National, Regional or International Standard and Implementation of at least 50 per cent of the seven quality management principles.

Businesses can uplift application forms from the GNBS Head Office, Sophia Exhibition Centre Compound or it can be downloaded from the GNBS website. David explained that businesses will be assessed in areas of customer focus – 25 percent, leadership- 15 percent, engagement of people – 15 percent, use of process approach – 20 percent, improvement – seven per cent, evidence based decisions – 10 per cent and relationship management – eight percent.

The PRO further elaborated that the administration of the NQA will take into consideration and map the entire process that comprises the launch, selection of assessors and ACC, the application process, training and financing, assessment, selection of winners, notification of winners, appeals, publication of results, the awards ceremony and the subsequent promotion of winners. As the custodian of the process, the GNBS shall ensure diligent administration of the NQA Scheme through the ACC to ensure that due process is followed.

The National Quality Awards was launched on October 12, 2016 and is held every two years.

The table below tables indicates the size of business organisations, categories of awards and types.

Size of business organisation Award categories Award type Small Manufacture Award for Quality Service Award for Quality Platinum +Gold Medium Manufacture Award for Quality Service Award for Quality Platinum +Gold Large Manufacture Award for Quality Service Award for Quality Platinum +Gold

By: Gabreila Patram