“Quality education, infrastructural developments for Region Two”- MP Rajkumar

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Member of Parliament (MP), Hemraj Rajkumar outlined several areas the government will address development in Region Two; Pomeroon-Supenaam, when he stood in support of Budget 2018 in the House on Monday.

According to MP Rajkumar, in furthering educational developments in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region, the administration has allocated over $1.961 Billion for education development.

“In 2018, we will see the construction of the Abram’s Zuil Secondary and the Mainstay Nursery School and the extension of the Cotton Field Nursery school. Our students will also benefit from the purchase of school furniture, equipment and educational material,” Rajkumar said.

With loud criticisms from Opposition MP, Cornel Damon about the Value Added Tax (VAT) on education and infrastructure in the region, Rajkumar pointed out that the Government has made the decision to remove VAT on all educational services effective from January 1, 2018.

Additionally, with regards to infrastructural developments in the region, Rajukumar outlined developments made in 2017 and noted that the Budget, promised the same for 2018.

“The streets in Good Hope, Pomona Housing Scheme, Johanna Cecilia, Perseverance, Queenstown, Anna Regina…which were scheduled to be rehabilitated and upgraded in 2017 were all completed,” Rajkumar highlighted. He added, “Curry Street Perseverance, Essequibo Coast was transformed from a mud dam to an asphalted road, much to the delight of the residents of Perseverance Estate.”

He noted that in 2018, the sum of $35Billion will be spent on construction, upgrades and maintenance of road.

Streets in Lima Sands, Danielstown, Sparta and Richmond areas will be upgraded.

Among other areas the government will focus on in Region Two are Public Health, Public Security, Entrepreneurship and Youth Development programmes, Agriculture and Information Communication Technology.

By: Crystal Stoll

