Radio Bartica 95.1 FM is live, public information vital to nation’s development – President Granger

DPI, Guyana, Monday, November 20, 2017

“Without information, there would be no development.”

This declaration was made by President David Granger at the commissioning of Radio Bartica 95.1FM on Saturday, November, 18.

The Head of State explained that this administration has placed emphasis on the public information system.

“We have placed special importance on the Public Information system. We are developing public information under this administration to achieve certain specific targets. It is not a flash in the pad, it is not a sideshow, it is central to development.”

The Head of State highlighted that the four major principals of public information – Access, Appeal, Awareness, and Attentiveness to minorities – are crucial to bridging the hinterland to coastal gap.

“Public information means that it is serving the people. The people must know what is going on in their community to vote, or make decisions. They have a right to information, information must not be treated as some preserve of a small clique or group or else the people will not be able to make informed decisions.”

The president noted that radio is an essential outlet for culture, language, education, and entertainment and must not become episodic.

The President reminded broadcasters they have the responsibility of being “accurate and truthful. He reminded that persons in the public information field must at all time be aware of the importance of social cohesion because, “this is a work in progress and we have to continue believing and accepting and unless we work to make social cohesion a reality it will slip by, and we become divided.”

All the radio stations, President Granger said, must help to generate awareness of our multi-culture society.

“Public information is equivalent to the public interest” the president declared. “The people must know what is going on in their community to vote, or make decisions. They have a right to information. Information must not be treated as some reserve of a small clique or group or else the people will not be able to make informed decisions.”

To date, five radio stations have been established – in Paiwomak, Mahdia, Mabaruma, Lethem, and the latest being in Bartica. Two more in Aishalton and Orealla, are slated to be commissioned by year-end.

By: Zanneel Williams

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/