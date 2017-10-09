Radio Mahdia 95.1FM hits the airwaves!

DPI, GUYANA, Sunday, October 08, 2017

“Radio Mahdia is a journey complete and a promise fulfilled.”

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo made this pronouncement while commissioning Radio Mahdia 95.1FM on Sunday in the compound of the Regional Executive Office.

The Prime Minister noted during his address that the station will “reflect the pride, culture and way of life of the community.” He urged residents and regional officials to care the radio station and ensure that the community receives the full benefits it has to offer.

The Prime Minister noted that students will be more aware of programmes in the education sector, miners will be made aware and sensitised about mining practices, and residents will keep abreast with the latest information on the Guyana / Venezuela border controversy.

He reminded residents that it was President David Granger, who on assuming office, gave the directive to ensure that hinterland communities were connected to the coastland. He declared that “Radio is important …to remind us of who we are, Guyanese in respective of our ethnicity. We are first and foremost Guyanese and our Guyana all 83,000 square miles belong to us”.

Regional Chairman of Region Eight, Bonaventure Fredericks, described the launching as a historic one. He remarked that “Radio Mahdia is a wonderful initiative, something that we have been longing for” since the community has been hungry for knowledge and information. He added that with the radio station, the community will be updated with information as it unfolds.

Project Coordinator, Dr. Rovin Deodat revealed that Radio Mahdia is a dream of the Prime Minister since assuming office in September 2015. He explained that in previous discussions regarding the establishment of radio stations, it was indicated that hinterland communities were particularly affected by poor communication facilities.

It was with much satisfaction that Dr. Deodat declared, “Now as they are (connected) just as the person on the coast; as information is released, you will also know. You won’t have to wait till the next day or a week after for newspapers; you will be kept informed in real time.”

The Project Coordinator pointed out that over $21M was spent in establishing the Radio Station, which will air content from the National Communications Network, while the local announcers are being trained. He said that progressively Radio Mahdia will be able to produce and air its own content.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Communications Network (NCN), Lennox Cornette, Radio Mahdia represents a significant milestone in Guyana’s public information infrastructure for the electronic media. He said the commissioning of the radio station is part of a bigger project that will see four radio stations being established by the end of the year. The CEO told residents that the radio station will allow programming from NCN to be heard in the region, while very soon NCN will be airing content from the region.

Among others in attendance at the commissioning was Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma, and Managing Director of the Guyana Water Dr. Richard Van West-Charles.

By: Gabreila Patram