Latest update October 27th, 2017 5:20 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his post’ – Attorney General Williams

Oct 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Legal Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC is urging prominent attorney-at-law, Christopher Ram to rethink his stance to abandon his post on Government’s negotiating team, for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC.

The AG speaking, during a television programme on Thursday, opined the President’s appointment of Justice James Patterson as the GECOM Chairman has resulted in the loss of a valuable adviser in the person of Ram.

“Something that is in the national interest…and he is also at the Faculty of the University of Guyana, so I will suggest to him, that he does not abandon the negotiations, it is not about the AG, it’s about the law students,” he said.

According to AG Williams SC, he was not notified about Attorney at Law and Chartered Accountant’s resignation from the post prior to his decision to withdraw from the process. He said local law students, who are required to pay some $3 million GYDs annually are experiencing difficulty in Trinidad, hence the necessity for the establishment of the local law school.

He said, “For somebody to say they’re going to abandon Guyana’s children because of some office that out of 18 people, he hasn’t been selected, the President is messing with him. I don’t think it’s right”.

Ram, who is also a chartered accountant made the announcement on October 25, 2017 that he is withdrawing from the planning committee and  as de facto leader of the Guyana negotiating team for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School.

In the same breath, Ram said he is still committed to serving his country, by making a distinction between the Government and Guyana.
By: Stacy Carmichael

Recent Articles

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Oct 27, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017 Some thirty-four thousand residents in sixteen communities (16) across the country are expected to benefit from the installation of electrical distribution networks by the end of December. The communities will be receiving the electricity through the Central...
Read More
Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Oct 27, 2017

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Oct 27, 2017

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Oct 27, 2017

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers -PM

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers

Oct 27, 2017

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM at National Education Ceremony

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM...

Oct 27, 2017

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation...

Oct 27, 2017

National Biomedical Unit establishment being explored by RHS

National Biomedical Unit establishment being...

Oct 27, 2017

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his post’ – Attorney General Williams

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his...

Oct 27, 2017

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG Guyana-based office

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG...

Oct 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,098,363 hits