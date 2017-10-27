‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his post’ – Attorney General Williams

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC is urging prominent attorney-at-law, Christopher Ram to rethink his stance to abandon his post on Government’s negotiating team, for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School.

The AG speaking, during a television programme on Thursday, opined the President’s appointment of Justice James Patterson as the GECOM Chairman has resulted in the loss of a valuable adviser in the person of Ram.

“Something that is in the national interest…and he is also at the Faculty of the University of Guyana, so I will suggest to him, that he does not abandon the negotiations, it is not about the AG, it’s about the law students,” he said.

According to AG Williams SC, he was not notified about Attorney at Law and Chartered Accountant’s resignation from the post prior to his decision to withdraw from the process. He said local law students, who are required to pay some $3 million GYDs annually are experiencing difficulty in Trinidad, hence the necessity for the establishment of the local law school.

He said, “For somebody to say they’re going to abandon Guyana’s children because of some office that out of 18 people, he hasn’t been selected, the President is messing with him. I don’t think it’s right”.

Ram, who is also a chartered accountant made the announcement on October 25, 2017 that he is withdrawing from the planning committee and as de facto leader of the Guyana negotiating team for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School.

In the same breath, Ram said he is still committed to serving his country, by making a distinction between the Government and Guyana.

By: Stacy Carmichael