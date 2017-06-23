Ramadan ends

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 23, 2017

Eid al-Fitr marks the end the month of Ramadan for Muslims worldwide who participated in strict fasting observed from dawn to sunset. The holy month, as described by Muslims, is slated to conclude on June 24. However, Eid is expected to be celebrated on either June 25 or 26 depending on the sighting of the new moon.

The celebration was introduced by Prophet Mohammed whom Muslims believe to be the last Prophet sent by Allah (God). During Eid Muslims participate in bountiful feasts, festivals and celebrations, they even purchase new clothes for the occasion.

President of the Islamic Trust Shaikh Abdool Aleem Rahim during an interview with the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) noted that the Eid celebration is about giving thanks to Allah according to Muslim beliefs.

“Eid is not a celebration for people just to say okay, we have a day to celebrate, go wild and party. It is really a day for those who have dedicated themselves to worship for a whole month; it is a day of expressing thanks to God almighty” Rahim explained.

In giving thanks, Muslims say a special prayer known as Salaat which is done early in the morning. The prayer is ended by the raising of hands to the ears with repeated chants of “Allahu Akbar” or “God is the greatest” six times. Muslims would then exchange greetings and wish each other ‘Eid Mubarak’, or a ‘Blessed Eid’” to express their joy.

According to the President of Islamic Trust, the act is carried out as a means of building relationships with each other and by extension mould a better society. However, Rahim stated that Eid is not only a time for celebration between friends and family but also a time where charity is given to those in need.

Rahim explained that “the rich will help the poor and so that is why there is also a compulsory charity that must be given on the day of Eid from the rich to the poor, they must give Zakat (a form of alms-giving treated in Islam as a religious obligation or tax a charity)… charity is a means of expiating because we are giving something to please God almighty and on the other hand, we are helping the poor and the needy to also enjoy this day”.

The act of kindness according to Rahim is the word of Prophet Mohammed who said “Give people enough so they do not have to ask on this day”. This affords every Muslim who participated in the act of fasting to be able to join equally in the celebration of Eid.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite