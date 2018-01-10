Latest update January 10th, 2018 8:46 PM

Reading corner for Health Centers in Region Six

Jan 10, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 10, 2018

In an effort to improve literacy and make visits to Health Centres in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) more accommodating, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health has established a Reading Corner at the New Amsterdam Family Health Centre.

Mothers and other residents perusing the reading material at the Reading Corner.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education, through its Region Six Literacy Coordinator, Simone Dainty launched the initiative.

According to Dainty, the goal of this pilot programme is to facilitate reading and at the same time promote literacy throughout Region Six.  She observed that the centres will provide mothers attending clinic appointments, an opportunity to read to their children; thereby fostering an appreciation for books from an early age.

Persons visiting the centres will be able to access books as well as educational tools such as puzzles, letter and number cards, colouring books among other amenities for their toddlers and babies. There are plans to add reading materials for adults to the collection in the future.

Dainty stated that the Ministry of Education will continue to visit the Health Centers to monitor the progression of the Reading Corner.

The literacy Coordinator stated that similar projects will be established at other Health facilities throughout East Berbice.

 

By: Samuel Whyte

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

