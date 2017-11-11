Recommendations from second ACTO Tri-national technical meeting

Nov 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News, Press Releases
Lethem, November 11, 2017.
Under the auspices of the Government of Guyana, the second Tri-national technical meeting of ACTO was held between Brazil, Guyana and Suriname on November 9-10, 2017, to exchange information on the health situation of indigenous peoples in the border regions. Delegates from the governments of the indigenous affairs and indigenous health institutions of the three countries started the process of dialogues for cooperation on health care for indigenous peoples. The dialogue focused mainly on the main diseases identified such as malaria, leishmaniosis, and the effects of mercury.
The meeting was held within the framework of the Indigenous Peoples Project in the Border Regions (ACTO / IDB), the objective of which is to promote the exchange of information among the Amazonian Countries for the identification of epidemiological profiles.
The information will contribute to the development of health strategies for Amazonian indigenous peoples, especially high vulnerable groups that are exposed to different threats.
Among the recommendations resulting from the conversations include:
