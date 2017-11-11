Latest update November 11th, 2017 10:56 PM

Recommendations from second ACTO Tri-national technical meeting

Nov 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News, Press Releases

Lethem, November 11, 2017.

Under the auspices of the Government of Guyana, the second Tri-national technical meeting of ACTO was held between Brazil, Guyana and Suriname on November 9-10, 2017, to exchange information on the health situation of indigenous peoples in the border regions. Delegates from the governments of the indigenous affairs and indigenous health institutions of the three countries started the process of dialogues for cooperation on health care for indigenous peoples. The dialogue focused mainly on the main diseases identified such as malaria, leishmaniosis, and the effects of mercury.

DSC_0242
The Guyana, Brazil and Suriname delegations, that attended the ACTO meeting in Lethem, Region Nine.

The meeting was held within the framework of the Indigenous Peoples Project in the Border Regions (ACTO / IDB), the objective of which is to promote the exchange of information among the Amazonian Countries for the identification of epidemiological profiles.

The information will contribute to the development of health strategies for Amazonian indigenous peoples, especially high vulnerable groups that are exposed to different threats.

Among the recommendations resulting from the conversations include:

 

  • Exchange of information among local health institutions regarding the medical records of indigenous patients who, for different reasons, should be treated in another country in the region other than their own on both sides of the borders between Guyana, Brazil and Suriname.
  • Exchange of information on prevention, awareness and information activities among the countries in order to strengthen the participation of the main actors in the protection of the health of indigenous peoples at the trinational level.
  • Eventual basic health care assistance for indigenous people in transit in the border region between Guyana Brazil and Suriname, agree to keep independent of the place of origin of the patient.
  • Data and information of the patients from the National Documents of identification independent of the place of origin.
  • Health care for children regardless of their national origin, with the Birth Certificate being sufficient as an identification document.
  • Facilitate the participation of indigenous health agents in training activities on health issues in indigenous communities in border regions between Guyana, Brazil and Suriname, including the linguistic interculturality of the main health actors.
  • Elaboration of a trinational project for the installation of internet services in the indigenous communities on both sides of the border between the three countries.
  • Member Countries understand the need to sign different levels of protocols and formal and informal memoranda of understanding according to local demands and needs, and if appropriate, agreements could be formalized at the appropriate levels.

 

