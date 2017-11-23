Latest update November 23rd, 2017 8:45 PM

Recommendations of the Patterson Commission being implemented – Minister Ramjattan

Nov 23, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Thursday, November 23, 2017

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan this morning disclosed that work has started on some of the recommendations emanating from the Commission of Inquiry chaired by retired Justice Winston Patterson, following the prison break and fire of 20016.

Consultant Peter Pursglove S.C.

“We are dealing with a new prison act. Mr. Pollard has been helping me with that. Calling for the establishment and composition of an advisory council in the treatment of offenders, as called for by the Patterson Commission last year,” Ramjattan told security and judicial stakeholders gathered in the conference room of the Grand Coastal Inn.

In addition, the minister said that the work of consultant Peter J. Pursglove S.C. has significantly impacted the attitudes of interested parties in the judiciary, even as work continues to bring relief to overcrowded prisons.

“Based on the responses of the consultant’s work, government agencies have garnered a better understanding of how interconnected the practice of pre-trial justice is and seemed to be quite supportive already of the process to identify alternatives to pre-trial detention and the implementation of the recommendations from the study,” Pursglove said.

Minister Ramjattan this morning addressed a workshop to Discuss the Draft Final Report on the Study of Alternatives to incarceration for pre-trial detainees. The study was commissioned by the Inter-American Development Bank Citizen Security Strengthening Programme and conducted by Peter J. Pursglove S.C.

Minister Ramjattan with Head of the CSSP, Clement Henry.

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

