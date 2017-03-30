Records show local contractors are competing with foreign firms

Mar 30, 2017 Government, Ministry of Finance, News
GUYANA, GINA, Thursday, March 30, 2017
Contrary to an article in one of the dailies, records show that both local and foreign companies are being awarded government contracts for construction and for the supply of materials. It should be noted that contracts are awarded either through the National or Regional Tender Boards.
Only this month, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, announced the award of contracts valued at over $675.6M. These include:
Another popular daily newspaper has an article which indicated that a number of bids were submitted for the construction of the Administration building for Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU). Most of those bids were made by local contractors.
Additionally, during a recent ministerial outreach to Kato, Region Eight, Permanent Secretary (PS,), Ministry of Communities, Emil McGarrel informed residents that there is a new process which would ensure that community based skills are utilized in the execution of contracts.
“We put in some measures that will ensure that not only labour is taken from the community but if there is a skillset available, if they need carpenters and carpenters are available, if they need masons and masons are available that those persons would have the advantage of the award of the contract” McGarrel explained.
The new tendering process stipulation will ensure that the residents continue to benefit economically as far as possible from the implementation of government projects within their communities.
By: Isaiah Braithwaite
