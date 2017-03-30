Records show local contractors are competing with foreign firms

GUYANA, GINA, Thursday, March 30, 2017

Contrary to an article in one of the dailies, records show that both local and foreign companies are being awarded government contracts for construction and for the supply of materials. It should be noted that contracts are awarded either through the National or Regional Tender Boards.

Only this month, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, announced the award of contracts valued at over $675.6M. These include:

For the installation of LED highway lights on sections of the Essequibo Coast Public Road for the sum of $15,979,051M, the contract was awarded to Cummings Electrical.

The provision of consultancy services for engineering designs and supervision of works; rehabilitation of drainage and irrigation works at Buxton, Ithaca and Triumph. The contract was awarded to SRK N’ Engineering for the sum of $94,955,614M

The rehabilitation of 25 pontoons and fabrication of 40 bouys and 40 pairs of connection end post for the Demerara Habour Bridge. The contract was awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited for the sum of $186,107,805M

For the operation, servicing and monitoring of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) hydraulic excavators Region 3. The contract was awarded to S Maraj Contracting Services for the sum of $32,850,000M

The contract was awarded to S Maraj Contracting Servicing to the tune of G$32,760,000 million for the operation, services and monitoring of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) hydraulic excavators Region two.

The operation, servicing and monitoring of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) excavators and pontoons to dredge outfall channels in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10. The contract was awarded to S. Maraj Contracting Services for under $21,900,000M

The operation, security, and monitoring of East Demerara Water Conservancy dams and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority’s (NDIA) excavators from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017. The contract was awarded East Demerara Water Conservancy Board for the sum of $83,220,000M

The construction of a relief structure at Good Hope, Essequibo Coast Region 2. The contract was awarded to M. Sukhai Construction for the sum of G$27,095,404M.

The construction and installation of pipe works and structure at Number 66 drainage pump. The contract was awarded to B& J Civil Works for the sum of G$41,271,600M

The procurement of service filters for National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) mini hydraulic excavators in Regions 2,3,4,5 and 6. Contract awarded to Guyana Tractor and Equipment for the sum of G$16,705,380 million.

Contract was awarded to NT Computeac for the sum of G$23,298,045 million for the procurement of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system for the Guyana Prison Service .

The procurement of computers for the Guyana Police Force: Lot #1; Contract awarded to Micro Design Technology for the sum of G$17,323,830 million while Lot 2; the sum of G$15,090,177 was awarded to NT Computeac.

For consultancy services to implement a skills training programme for At-Risk Youth, Ministry of Public Security. The contract was awarded to Small Business Bureau (SBB) for the sum of US$321,725.

Another popular daily newspaper has an article which indicated that a number of bids were submitted for the construction of the Administration building for Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU). Most of those bids were made by local contractors.

Additionally, during a recent ministerial outreach to Kato, Region Eight, Permanent Secretary (PS,), Ministry of Communities, Emil McGarrel informed residents that there is a new process which would ensure that community based skills are utilized in the execution of contracts.

“We put in some measures that will ensure that not only labour is taken from the community but if there is a skillset available, if they need carpenters and carpenters are available, if they need masons and masons are available that those persons would have the advantage of the award of the contract” McGarrel explained.

The new tendering process stipulation will ensure that the residents continue to benefit economically as far as possible from the implementation of government projects within their communities.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite