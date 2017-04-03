Region 10 RDC to raise dust pollution concerns with CDC

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, April 3, 2017

A team from the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC), will be visiting Region Ten to conduct an evaluation of the region with a view to creating the region’s Disaster Risk Management Plan.

Director General of the CDC, Colonel (Ret’sd) Chabilal Ramsarup, told the Government Information Agency (GINA) today, that a representative from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CEDMA) will be a part of the team. Colonel Ramsarup added

that CEDMA will be funding the Region’s plan.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Ten, Renis Morian, told GINA that the council will be raising its concerns about dust pollution and other mining related issues.

“What we would like is for the persons with the technical knowledge to not just look at the dust but, look at the whole mining issue in a holistic manner,” Morian told GINA.

The RDC received reports and subsequently began monitoring mining activities taking place at nights, particularly in the Coomacka area, Morian explained.

The issue of dust pollution in the region is a longstanding one. The Regional Chairman said he has written several ministries and agencies to have a “sit down” to determine how best to address the concerns of residents. “These problems they won’t finish overnight but it is a start to addressing the issues of the residents,” Morian said.

Region Ten’s economy is based primarily on the mining of bauxite along with sand and stone. Logging is also conducted in the region.

By: Tiffny Rhodius