Region 3 Education Dept. hosts first career fair

Georgetown, Guyana – March 16, 2017

Youths in Region 3 were today exposed to a range of information on a number of available careers in Guyana. The Education Department of Region 3 in partnership with the Guidance and Counselling Unit held its first career fair at the Leonora Technical and Vocational Centre under the theme “Predict your future by creating it.”

The event saw displays being mounted by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Guyana Defense Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), University of Guyana (UG), Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA), Special Needs Unit, Leonora technical and Vocational Centre, Uitvlugt Sugar Estate, Institute of private Enterprise Development, Guyana Bar Association, the Board of Industrial Training and West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Essentially, the interactions between the students and the agencies seek to offer guidance regarding the career paths they can consider as a possible choice.

Mr Denis Jaikaran, Regional Executive Officer, in his remarks emphasised that through the career fair the students would be able to make the “best choice”. He also encouraged the students to see the value of the career fair as it can have a long-lasting impact on their lives.

To the participating agencies, Jaikaran extended appreciation for their participation and expressed optimism for the numbers to expand next year.

The Regional Education Officer (ag), Ms Penelope McIntosh highlighted that this event is one way the Department is working towards meeting the needs of the public.

Ms McIntosh noted that the fair will inform the students about the various job available in Guyana and the skills required for those occupations.