Region 3 teachers participate in athletics workshop  

Mar 31, 2017

 

(Georgetown, March 31, 2017) – Over the last two days, teachers of primary and secondary schools in Region 3 were exposed to an athletics workshop organized by coaching team attached to the National Synthetic Track located at Leonora, Region 3.

This training is geared towards assisting the teachers to increase their knowledge in this sports discipline so that more students will be attracted to the sport and at the same time develop the skills of existing athletes.

This initiative is a part of the Education Ministry’s programmes which seek to increase the presence of music, art and sports in the school system. The inclusion of these programmes will see the delivery of a more comprehensive education.

 

