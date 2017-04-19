Region 4 RDC pushes cooperation among NDC councillors, officers

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Vice Chairperson of the Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Earl Lambert today, lamented that overseers have faltered in their responsibility to provide satisfactory work in communities due to councillors being inexperienced.

Lambert therefore encouraged the Neighbourhood Democratic Council’s (NDCs) councillors to assist their officers in fulfilling their responsibilities.

In brief remarks at a training for NDC chairpersons and NDC staff at the La Bonne Intention (L.B.I) Secondary School, Lambert explained that, “We (RDC) would have lost one overseer, and if it was not for the management of this government then the RDCs would have lost many more overseers due to councillors being inexperienced,” the Vice Chairperson added.

A section of the Mon Repos to Industry/Plaisance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDCs) councillors and administrative staff

Last week, the RDC held its first workshop for the NDC chairpersons and administrative staff, to re-establish effective management of the NDCs. The topics the participants were exposed to include procurement, financial management, environmental matters, and the roles and responsibilities of the council and the administrative staff.

Lambert noted that the training conducted is a part of the process for the councillors’ handbook based on the feedback given. Even though the handbook is still being drafted, they will be using some aspects of it as a guide for the training. The RDCs were given the opportunity by the government to provide their opinion and input for the handbook.

The Vice Chairperson said that he hopes the training will help persons within the NDCs to understand their roles in their organisations since the RDC noticed that a few, “councillors want to do the overseers’ work which cause the overseers to be hard pressed as to how far they can allow councillors to get involved in their administrative role.”

The second workshop for the NDCs and administrative staff catered for Mon Repos to Industry/Plaisance while the third workshop will cater for the remaining six NDCS on April 20 at the Providence Primary School.

By: Neola Damon