Region 5’s agricultural development farm is underway for 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Senior students and persons interested in agriculture will soon benefit from the establishment of Region Five’s (Mahaica/Berbice) model farm slated for establishment in 2018.

The agricultural development farm aims to not only assist in the economic development of the Mahaica-Berbice Region but to also provide an educational opportunity to those participating.

This was highlighted, by Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison, during a press conference today, at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC)’s boardroom.

Morrison explained that the establishment of the farm will also assist in reducing the ‘stigma’ surrounding agriculture, noting that persons are of the opinion that the trade has “not been so great”.

“If agriculture is seen as how it should be seen in a scientific manner, pride would be developed to approach agriculture and that is why we have decided to choose our senior students so we can assist them in developing a greater appreciation of agriculture.”

The REO added that the farm which will be based in Fort Wellington will look at factors such as land selection, crop cultivation, and principles of crop rotation, as well as waste consolidation. A training centre for young people, as well for persons interested in agriculture will be established.

Morrison stressed that professional farmers are also welcome to join the agriculture development farm to be apprised of the different techniques that will be taught to the participants. He added that an organisation independent of the administration will be the key to managing the resources of the farm.

According to REO, the model farm will be introduced in three phases – Phase One: three years, Phase Two: five years and Phase Three: five years – as finances are provided. This amounts to a total of 13 years. He explained that there are also plans to explore the marketing and exportation of the crops produced.

The REO noted that the administration hopes to achieve their goal in less than the 13 years predicted.

Morrison highlighted that one of the challenges he faced last year, whilst attempting to kick-start the model farm, was the illegal use of the land by persons for personal reasons.

He explained that since then, systems would have been implemented to ensure that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has full access to conduct the programme.

By: Neola Damon