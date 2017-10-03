Latest update October 3rd, 2017 8:11 PM

DPI, Guyana

Region 6 drafting economic plan to stimulate the economy

Oct 03, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 3, 2017

The regional administration of Region Six has commenced work on a regional economic development plan with the aim of stimulating the region’s economy.

Stalls inside the Port Mourant Market.

Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) in a recent interview that the development plan will focus primarily on diversifying agriculture in the Region.

“We have to look at diversifying the agriculture base of the Region to make sure that we don’t depend on one or two crops so that we can spread our risk across the agriculture base,” Armogan explained.

Rice and sugar, the two major contributors to the Region’s economy have performed poorly. The Regional Chairman added that the local business community is lamenting that “business has dropped by 30 percent”.

It is why the economic development plan is considered critical at this point in time, Armogan pointed out. He said that the Region will be working with the local business community and civil society “that are interested in the local development of Region Six”.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Region Six Regional Chairman Permaul Armogan.

 

