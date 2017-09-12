Region 7 work plan ‘onstream’- REO

Latest update September 11th, 2017 9:51 PM

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 11, 2017

Region 7 is expected to complete three capital projects aimed at improving regional health and education by the end of the year.

Regional Executive Officer, Rodrick Edinboro, recently told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the Region’s work plan “is onstream”.

Regional Executive Officer of Region Seven Rodrick Edinboro.

Over the next three months, the regional administration expects to complete the construction and extension of the Pariuma Primary School, an upgrade of the teachers’ quarters in Bartica and construction of a building to house a CT scanner to be used by the regional hospital.

“…These three projects, they account for 38 percent of the capital project. The other small projects they are all out, all awarded”, Edinnboro explained.

The National 2017 Budget has allocated $88M for the regional administration to improve accommodation and facilities at several schools and living quarters in the Region.

In the health sector, $53.5M has been allocated to the Region to undertake construction, as mentioned previously, among other things. The Regional Executive Officer said the machine (CT scan) is expected to arrive at the hospital during the course of this month.

Meanwhile, Edinboro noted, the extension and rehabilitation of the Waramadong health post, was awarded to the Village Council. “As much as possible we see where those projects, under a million dollars or below, we can see if it can be awarded locally so as to build their capacity and at the same time give them a chance to participate in the whole procurement process”, Edinboro explained.

The REO noted however that, the regional administration remains a challenge in accessing the hinterland communities to facilitate monitoring of these projects. The regional administration is also challenged by human resources “not in terms of numbers alone, but quality”, he added.

“In the other sectors”, the REO said, “We already got the Agatash Road completed. That is a capital project. The sea defence, most of the project we got completed”. The region received $7M for the construction of revetment at Agatash and $15M for the upgrading of sections of the Agatash Main Access Road, Bartica.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

