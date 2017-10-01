Latest update October 1st, 2017 6:12 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Region 8’s Sherryanna Balkaran crowned Indigenous Heritage Queen.

Oct 01, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI Guyana, Sunday, October 1, 2017

Sherryanna Balkaran is the new Miss Indigenous Heritage queen; she was crowned at the Miss Indigenous pageant held at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday.

It was an evening of style at the National Cultural Centre as persons flocked to see the contestants vie for the crown.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and the Ministers of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock and Valerie Garrido-Lowe were among the audience who were treated to an evening of beauty, talent and intelligence by the ten young indigenous women.

The ladies competed in four categories; the introduction, talent, evening gown and the intelligence segments.

The various categories determined that contestants from region six to ten were placed in the top five positions.

Sherryanna Balkaran gets the crown
Sherryanna Balkaran gets the crown
Miss Region 10, Shanna Boyle performing in the talent segment
Miss Region 10, Shanna Boyle performing in the talent segment
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo presenting the trophy to the new Miss Indigenous Heritage Queen
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo presenting the trophy to the new Miss Indigenous Heritage Queen
Rose Brescenio, winner of the Indigenous challenge
Rose Brescenio, winner of the Indigenous challenge
Sherryanna Balkaran displays her humming bird themed evening gown
Sherryanna Balkaran displays her humming bird themed evening gown

At the end of the evening, Sherryanna Balkaran of Region Eight took home the crown, while Junisha Johnny was First Runner-Up, Dolly Chambers of Region 7 Second-runner up and Shanna Boyle, Third Runner-up.

Apart from winning the crown, Miss Region 8 also secured the Best Evening Gown and Best Traditional Wear categories.

Miss Nareefa Allicock of Region Two was awarded Best Talent, and Miss Annastacia Harripersaud of Region Five won the Miss Congeniality award.

Earlier in the month at Santa Aratak, in Region Three, the indigenous challenge took place and Rose Brescenio, Miss Region One was the winner of that segment.

By: Natasha Smith

Recent Articles

Region 8’s Sherryanna Balkaran crowned Indigenous Heritage Queen.

Region 8’s Sherryanna Balkaran crowned Indigenous Heritage...

Oct 01, 2017

DPI Guyana, Sunday, October 1, 2017 Sherryanna Balkaran is the new Miss Indigenous Heritage queen; she was crowned at the Miss Indigenous pageant held at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday. It was an evening of style at the National Cultural Centre as persons flocked to see the contestants...
Read More
Ministerial Task Force to donate lumber to hurricane-devastated islands

Ministerial Task Force to donate lumber to...

Oct 01, 2017

Mabaruma’s Green Park to be commissioned by mid-October

Mabaruma’s Green Park to be commissioned by...

Oct 01, 2017

“Hinterland Region the next frontier for nation’s agricultural development”- Min. Holder

“Hinterland Region the next frontier for...

Oct 01, 2017

Minister Ally calls for more partnering and public cooperation

Minister Ally calls for more partnering and...

Sep 30, 2017

Barbadian team impressed with Community-based Tourism

Barbadian team impressed with Community-based...

Sep 30, 2017

CHPA plants trees in Perseverance Housing Scheme

CHPA plants trees in Perseverance Housing Scheme

Sep 30, 2017

MDA campaign to eliminate filaria, target children

MDA campaign to eliminate filaria, target

Sep 30, 2017

MARAD hosts historic graduation

MARAD hosts historic graduation

Sep 30, 2017

First batch of female sea captains graduate from MARAD

First batch of female sea captains graduate from...

Sep 30, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,016,621 hits