Region 8’s Sherryanna Balkaran crowned Indigenous Heritage Queen.

DPI Guyana, Sunday, October 1, 2017

Sherryanna Balkaran is the new Miss Indigenous Heritage queen; she was crowned at the Miss Indigenous pageant held at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday.

It was an evening of style at the National Cultural Centre as persons flocked to see the contestants vie for the crown.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and the Ministers of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock and Valerie Garrido-Lowe were among the audience who were treated to an evening of beauty, talent and intelligence by the ten young indigenous women.

The ladies competed in four categories; the introduction, talent, evening gown and the intelligence segments.

The various categories determined that contestants from region six to ten were placed in the top five positions.

Sherryanna Balkaran gets the crown Miss Region 10, Shanna Boyle performing in the talent segment Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo presenting the trophy to the new Miss Indigenous Heritage Queen Rose Brescenio, winner of the Indigenous challenge Sherryanna Balkaran displays her humming bird themed evening gown

At the end of the evening, Sherryanna Balkaran of Region Eight took home the crown, while Junisha Johnny was First Runner-Up, Dolly Chambers of Region 7 Second-runner up and Shanna Boyle, Third Runner-up.

Apart from winning the crown, Miss Region 8 also secured the Best Evening Gown and Best Traditional Wear categories.

Miss Nareefa Allicock of Region Two was awarded Best Talent, and Miss Annastacia Harripersaud of Region Five won the Miss Congeniality award.

Earlier in the month at Santa Aratak, in Region Three, the indigenous challenge took place and Rose Brescenio, Miss Region One was the winner of that segment.

By: Natasha Smith