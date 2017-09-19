“Region 9 needs to be integrated more than ever into the Guyanese Society,”- Dr. George Norton

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Social Cohesion Minister, Dr. George Norton, revealed to members of Nappi Village that he will be working extensively to involve them more in sport activities on the local and international level.

He made this announcement whilst attending a recent Ministerial Outreach with Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock.

Having being tasked with the new portfolio of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Minister said he has witnessed the athletic performance of persons from the region on a local level and strongly believes such talent should be recognised internationally.

Minister Norton said his Ministry aims to bring people together to put into reality the national motto of ‘One people, One nation, One destiny’.

According to him, “Region 9 needs to be integrated more than ever into the Guyanese society…Sports is only one area the region has been making a mark”.

The Minister stated, despite the talent available in the Rupununi Region, numerous persons are crossing the borders to find other opportunities. However, with his new portfolio he plans to make opportunities available to those persons.

Minister Norton said, “I want you parents to understand that you have somebody who is looking out for your children. I am going to do everything that I can possibly do to make certain that you get that opportunity. We just want to see a little bit of potential”.

Reflecting on news he received while on the outreach, Minister Norton shared the story of a former track and field athlete (referred to as Beverley) from Schulinab, who was never given the opportunity to attend secondary school.

“Beverley has not gone to secondary school. She has left school and is 17 years of age; probably that is our gold medal, who knows; but I want to give her that opportunity. I am looking for champions”, he emphasised.

The new initiative aims to provide scholarships, equipment and sport attires with the cooperation of the Indigenous Ministry.

By: Crystal Stoll