Region Five awaits TSC to fill vacancies – DREDO

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The shortage of teachers in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) will be addressed as soon as the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) comes out of recess, Deputy Regional Education Officer (DREDO) Deon Lewis said on Tuesday.

Lewis, speaking at a news conference in the RDC Boardroom in Fort Wellington, said the region, which has a population of 31 nursery, 30 primary and nine secondary schools, has several vacancies that need to be filled.

“Currently, we have vacancies and for those vacancies to be filled, we have to await the Teaching Service Commission which is currently in recess. However, systems are in place for persons to act in the various capacity” Lewis said.

The DREDO said the region has been able to build teachers’ capacity particularly in the area of Mathematics utilising the Ministry of Education’s Math monitor programme. She acknowledges that the pass rate for mathematics in the region has been very poor, and while the Ministry’s math monitoring programme is specifically for the primary level, the initiative was extended to the secondary schools.

The idea of math tutoring was shared with teachers of the secondary level and is currently taking shape in the region. Lewis is optimistic that the initiative will “catch on” quickly and result in improvements in both the National Grade Six and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Meanwhile, the DREDO reported that several activities were held during the past year. These included the Mashramani activities, the regional award ceremony where persons serving in education for 30 years or more were recognised along with the top achievers in literacy and numeracy of Grade Two and Four, CSEC and National Grade Six top performers, retirees and teachers who have had 100 percent passes in CSEC for two consecutive years. “I think that was really well done for Region Five,” she exclaimed.

The sector was allocated $1. 4 billion in 2017.

By: Alexis Rodney

