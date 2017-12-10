Region Five educators and students recognized for service and achievements

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, December 10, 2107

Region Five teachers were on Tuesday, November 5, recognised for their years of service, outstanding classroom performance and in sports. At the Region’s Annual Award Ceremony hosted at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre, several teachers, as well as students who excelled, were acknowledged.

Addressing the attendees, guest speaker, retired Assistant Chief Education Officer, Ms. Leslyn Edwards-Charles noted that the award ceremony was not convened to merely congratulate awardees for outstanding academic performances, but also exceptional sports achievements. She observed that the administration appreciates that, “sports and culture play a significant role in the development of the brain, and consequently the development of academics”.

The retired Education Officer expressed confidence that the awards will spur recipients to pursue greater successes. She also opined that it will motivate others to strive for excellence in their individual field of endeavour. Ms. Edwards-Charles reminded the awardees that there is more ahead of them and encouraged them to remain focused as they strived for even greater heights.

For outstanding performance in the classroom, the Department publicly recognised teachers, who over the past two years, have had one hundred percent passes among their students at the CSEC Examination. The list of teachers included, from Rosignol Secondary School: Frank Blair, Ella Charles, Shabekie Vyphius, and Pitamber Persaud; Number Eight Secondary: Shalini Persaud and Shuniker Wilson; Belladrum Secondary: Claudia Blackman and Bevon Shepherd; and from Mahaicony Secondary: Belinda Shepherd and Shebbeecia Sobers, and Sagemattie Jaisingh from Fort Wellington Secondary.

Educators who have retired this year were also acknowledged. Among them were Pearl Mercurius, who joined the profession in 1981; Claudette Fraser, 1980; Deslyn Halley, 1985; Marcia Fordyce, 1991; Jamina Felix, 1981; and Coreena August who began her teaching career in 1983.

Several others were recognised for having served in the teaching profession for over thirty years, including Zanah George; Robin Chichester; Joycelyn Sears; Seepersaud Samaroo; Padmini Bissoon; Fallette Lawrence; Yonette Walters; Leonette Wilson and Sheila Abrams.

Region Five’s top CSEC performers were Doodnauth Cholaram of Rosignol Secondary School, while Teeromani Kowchai of Rosignol Primary School was the top performer at the National Grade Six Assessment.

Top students at local and external examinations this year and outstanding athletes, who set new records at the recently concluded National Schools Athletics Championships, were all honoured before an appreciative gathering of teachers, students, parents as well as family and friends.

