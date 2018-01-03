Latest update January 3rd, 2018 7:04 PM

Region Five ends 2017 on a positive note

Jan 03, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) ended the year 2017 on a positive note following improvement in the various sectors under the management of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Region Five councillor Abel Seetaram.

Region Five councillor Abel Seetaram told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that works continued throughout the region, despite a hold being placed on the regional statutory meetings. These gatherings are usually held to establish recordkeeping of the works catered for the region.

Seetaram highlighted that in the health sector, the hospitals and various health centres have seen major improvements that range from the procurement of drugs as well as additional staff and infrastructural improvement to the facilities. Two additional health centres that are to be stationed at No.3 Village, West Coast Berbice and High Dam Mahaicony will be commissioned early this year.

Seetaram also disclosed that the “education sector was no different in terms of enhancement of the school facilities and teaching services in the schools ranging from nursery to secondary.”

He added that the students have benefitted greatly from outdoor programmes, debates and work-study programmes. Seetaram said regional education department will soon be establishing a nursery school that will cater to the children in the village of Perth and surrounding areas.

The Region Five Councillor also outlined that several community roads and bridges were either constructed or rehabilitated to the satisfaction of the residents. The agriculture sector also witnessed upgrades to the drains and canals in order to avoid major flooding and to convey water to both the cash crop and rice farmers

Councillor Seetaram said the various sectors catered for in the 2018 Budget are assured of more improvement in the new year with the assistance of the relevant stakeholders.

 

By: Neola Damon

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

