Region Five RDC sees 100% achievement in 2017

Jan 10, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has performed exceptionally during the 2017 fiscal year, with a 100 percent achievement of its work programme. This is according to Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Region Five, Ovid Morrison.

Briefing media operatives on its 2017 performance, Morrison related that the region was allocated $3.8B for both capital and current expenditure, of which $2.9B was expended.

Under capital projects, the region was allocated $398M, of which $396M was spent, representing 99.8 percent of the work programme.

“That represents 99.6 percent of our overall current and capital requirement. You would have observed that point eight (0.8) percent was not completed, that is an indication where it covers the wages and salary emolument area because of retirement and other issues those money remain in the system,” Morrison explained.

Apart from what has been listed as budgetary allocation, Morrison noted that the region went beyond 100 percent of the program since the savings from both the capital and current programs were not touched although other programs were implemented.

While the Region was able to see a 100 percent achievement of its works programme, some major projects stood out.

“I would say the reduction of floods in the flood community, the availability of greater access to all-weather roads, the two health centres is a great achievement. the emergency units at the Mahaicony hospital,” Morrison said.

The Administration is hoping to achieve much more in 2018, the REO said. Under current expenditure, the region has received $2.8 billion while $415 million has been allocated for capital expenditure.

 

By: Alexis Rodney

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

