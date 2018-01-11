Region Five sourcing land from GuySuCo to develop new dumpsite

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 11, 2018

The Region Five Administration is currently consulting with Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) to obtain a plot of land to resolve the region’s solid waste management woes.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison, during a press conference in the regional administration’s boardroom on Tuesday, revealed that the road to the present dumpsite at Rosignol is extremely inaccessible to vehicles, particularly during the rainy season. “None of the sanitation trucks are going through the mud to dump… the road we have would not allow them to carry garbage into the site which is a setback for the region. So… there are persons are carrying garbage and dumping it on the side.”

While the regional administration has set aside $905M for the rehabilitation of the pathway to the Rosignol site this year, the REO explained that they are looking towards a more long-term solution. The administration is working alongside the Ministry of Communities and GuySuCo to locate a plot of land to develop a dumpsite of acceptable standards.

More than three sites had been identified according to the REO, however, because of health concerns, these options were disregarded. He explained, when selecting a site, the prevention of contamination to waterways and proximity to residential and agricultural areas must be considered.

The rehabilitation of the road to the Rosignol site will be undertaken by the region’s junior engineer in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

By: Neola Damon

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/