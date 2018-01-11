Latest update January 11th, 2018 10:37 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Region Five sourcing land from GuySuCo to develop new dumpsite

Jan 11, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 11, 2018

The Region Five Administration is currently consulting with Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) to obtain a plot of land to resolve the region’s solid waste management woes.

Region Five Regional Executive Officer Ovid Morrison flanked by two other regional executives.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison, during a press conference in the regional administration’s boardroom on Tuesday, revealed that the road to the present dumpsite at Rosignol is extremely inaccessible to vehicles, particularly during the rainy season.  “None of the sanitation trucks are going through the mud to dump… the road we have would not allow them to carry garbage into the site which is a setback for the region. So… there are persons are carrying garbage and dumping it on the side.”

While the regional administration has set aside $905M for the rehabilitation of the pathway to the Rosignol site this year, the REO explained that they are looking towards a more long-term solution. The administration is working alongside the Ministry of Communities and GuySuCo to locate a plot of land to develop a dumpsite of acceptable standards.

More than three sites had been identified according to the REO, however, because of health concerns, these options were disregarded. He explained, when selecting a site, the prevention of contamination to waterways and proximity to residential and agricultural areas must be considered.

The rehabilitation of the road to the Rosignol site will be undertaken by the region’s junior engineer in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

 

By: Neola Damon

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Traditional Knowledge Action Plan to be developed for Guyana

Traditional Knowledge Action Plan to be developed for Guyana

Jan 11, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 11, 2018 The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs will be working on developing a Traditional Knowledge Action Plan, which will serve as a guide for integrating Traditional Knowledge into policy and practice in Guyana. The Tradition Knowledge project will seek to...
Read More
YouthBiz 592 – a success for SBB

YouthBiz 592 – a success for SBB

Jan 11, 2018

“Guyana’s level of public transparency remarkable”- Global Environmental Economist Sukhdev

“Guyana’s level of public transparency...

Jan 11, 2018

$100M to aid redundant sugar workers

$100M to aid redundant sugar workers

Jan 11, 2018

Financial crimes must be reported to SOCU for proactive investigation – Dr. Sittlington

Financial crimes must be reported to SOCU for...

Jan 11, 2018

Country Dialogue highlights need to eliminate TB treatment defaulters

Country Dialogue highlights need to eliminate TB...

Jan 11, 2018

Sustained support for hurricane hit Caribbean countries

Sustained support for hurricane hit Caribbean...

Jan 11, 2018

Construction of housing units moving apace in Region Five

Construction of housing units moving apace in...

Jan 11, 2018

Region Five sourcing land from GuySuCo to develop new dumpsite

Region Five sourcing land from GuySuCo to develop...

Jan 11, 2018

Female cases dominated 2014-2016 TIP reports

Female cases dominated 2014-2016 TIP reports

Jan 11, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,352,160 hits