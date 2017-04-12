Region Four NDCs receive training

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday 12, 2017

The Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC) today, held a workshop for the Neighbourhood Democratic Chairpersons and administrative staff to re-establish effective management of the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs). This workshop was held at the Hope Secondary School.

Regional Chairperson, Genevieve Allen, told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that the training will assist the NDCs to function as independent agencies in keeping with the government’s agenda to create a partnership between the central and local government as part of model governance.

The regional chairperson said that the participants will be dealing with topics like procurement, financial management, environmental matters, and the roles and responsibilities of council and administrative staff.

“We are hoping that the councillors who have served over a year will have a better understanding of their role and hopefully the councillors’ work will greatly improve in the future,” Allen said. She noted that the RDC is encouraging the NDC councillors to not only hold statutory meetings, but to interact with the persons within their assigned constituency to provide them feedback to formulate plans for sustainable development.

Allen highlighted that the Administration has been notified by the Ministry of Communities that the yearly subvention will be dispersed to assist with the plans submitted by the NDC, however the remainder will be distributed depending upon the revenue received.

“The councillors interact with the members of the public by visiting street by street, village by village. This will benefit them(councillors) since they can encourage them to pay up their rates and taxes because it is that revenue that will be used to provide services,” Allen explained.

Additionally, Assistant Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ramnarine Singh noted that the RDC views the training as important since there is a shortfall and outcry amongst the councillors. “This training will provide effective management of the NDCs so we (RDCs) can expect a smooth flow of the councils regarding citizens being satisfied with the services provided,” Singh said.

The training has been sectioned amongst the 15 NDCs in Region Four. Today’s workshop catered for Cane Grove to Buxton. Mon Repos to Industry/Plaisance will have their training on April 19 at the L.B.I Secondary School, and the remaining six NDCs will have theirs on April 20 at the Providence Primary School.

