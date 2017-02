Region Nine REO interdicted from duty

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan is disputing reports in some sections of the media that the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine, Carl Parker is still on the job.

Minister Bulkan told the Government Information Agency (GINA) today, that Parker has been off the job for over one week, and that a replacement REO has since been installed.

Kerwin Ward, formerly of the Region Three Administration has assumed the responsibility of acting REO of the Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo region, Minister Bulkan said.

Ward has been with the Region Three Administration for over 20 years, and his last substantial position within the Region Three office was field auditor.

Parker was on Thursday, February 9, charged in the Georgetown Magistrates’ court, with sexual assault against one of the region’s elected officials.

Later that evening, Minister Bulkan had informed the media that following the institution of the charge against Parker, he would be interdicted from duty with immediate effect.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, later confirmed the removal of Parker during the legal process by the Communities Ministry, during a press conference.

However, reports from members of the community, the Regional Chairman Brian Allicock, and sections of the media, stated that Parker was still on the job.

