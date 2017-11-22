Latest update November 22nd, 2017 8:13 PM

Region Nine village leaders sensitised to deal with social issues

Nov 22, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Forty-five (45) Region Nine Toshaos and councillors recently benefitted from a sensitisation exercise regarding their responsibilities when dealing with social issues within their respective communities.

Region Nine leaders who participated in the workshop.

The awareness session was facilitated by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Welfare department. Twenty-two (22) leaders from eight communities in the Karassabai Area and twenty-three (23) from twelve (12) communities in the Annai Sub-district participated in the workshop. They were updated on the Sexual Offences Act, Domestic Violence, Labour, and the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Acts.

Senior Welfare Officer, Pauline Welch, explained that the exercise was organised as a result of the increased social ills in the hinterland areas. She noted that often persons are not aware of the procedures that should be followed, should these issues arise, hence the need for such training.

The participants are expected to return to their respective villages and instruct other selected persons.

The Ministry recently appointed four Welfare Officers and three Community Development Officers for these Sub Regions – all represented at the session. Onika Bishop, Welfare Officer and another Labour Officer from the Ministry of Social Protection were also present.

The event is one of a series of training programmes to identify and address social issues in the hinterland areas.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

 

