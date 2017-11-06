Region one to get mini wharf

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, November 6, 2017

The community of Mabaruma, in Region One, will benefit from a mini wharf, which will bring relief to residents and boat operators who are using the current wharf which is expected undergo rehabilitation shortly.

Regional Engineer for Region One, Rawle Boyer said the mini-wharf project was implemented by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and will be located at the Mabaruma waterfront.

A $6.8M contract was awarded in August for construction of the wharf which was slated to be completed by mid-November. Thus far, the works are 40 percent complete. “The mini wharf’s foundations is done, so it’s just the actual wharf and the shed because it caters for decking of the wharf, small walkway with 10×70 feet length shed,” Boyer underlined to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Boyer noted that the current high tide is hindering the progress of the project since the rising water covers most of the structure. However, he assured that that wharf will be completed as per schedule.

According to the Boyer, the region is currently wrapping up 208 projects which include government buildings such as schools and nurses living quarters among others. In 2018, works will commence on doctor living quarters.

In the 2017 National Budget, the sum of $2.6B was approved for Region One, Barima Waini. The approved sum caters for works on Regional Administration, Education, Public Works/Infrastructure and, Health Services in the Region which covers 20,339 square kilometres and lists Mabaruma as its Administrative Center.

By: Ranetta La Fleur