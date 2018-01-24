Latest update January 24th, 2018 7:19 PM

Region Seven to resuscitate agriculture drive in 2018 – Chairman

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 24, 2018

The regional administration of Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) is seeking to resuscitate its agriculture drive and has made provisions in its 2018 budget to incorporate this, as it works towards moving the region forward.

Gordon Bradford, Region Seven Chairman.

Part of the $2.5B budgetary allocation to the region will go towards reviving the sector, which was partly destroyed by the floods which ravaged several communities sometime back.

Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that officials will be travelling to the various villages to hold consultations on the plan to resuscitate the agriculture drive in the area.

“It is a wholistic project. We are also looking at agro-processing because we have realised from past mistakes that we have encouraged persons to go to the farms, but when they plant there was no market or processing of the products.”

Bradford said even if crops are planted and are in abundance, in the event, there is a natural disaster like the recent floods, food will still be available.

“We have to preserve our food and whatever crops we have, we have to give it shelf life so that in the event of anything happening we can fall back on that,” he told DPI.

The Regional Chairman said the region is moving forward, albeit not at the pace persons would expect. He reminded that development takes time and hard labour.

“We are optimistic that we will get there and as I said we intend to visit our sister regions and see what projects they have embarked on and replicate it in our own.”

The region, back in 2017,s commenced linking the roads of Kako and Waramadong. With that development, it is hoped that new farming areas would be made available, the chairman said.

 

By: Alexis Rodney

 

