Region Six completes 97% of 2016 works programme

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, January 16, 2017

Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), has completed 97 percent of its 2016 infrastructural programme. The Regional Chairman, David Armogan told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that of the $5.8B allocated to Region Six in 2016, $5.7B was spent.

The Region Six Chairman explained that there were some difficulties when the previous Regional Executive Officer (REO) Dr. Veerasammy Ramayya resigned, but the new REO Kim Williams-Stephens worked very quickly to ensure that many of the Region’s programmes were on track.

“We had some savings which was $6M at the end of the year and this amount was spent on the East Bank Berbice Road. You know that was a road that has been in contention for many years and a road that has seen many protests too, but we did some work on that road,” Armogan explained.

Armogan said that due to heavy traffic, the road went back to a deplorable state.

Works on the Road will be completed under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, since no funds were allocated in the Region’s budget for the road.

Meanwhile, projects that were not completed in 2016 will be completed soon, Armogan said. These include works on the Number 36 Primary School valued at over $30M, the wharf at Skeldon that will allow persons at Orealla-Siparutu to bring out their produce with ease and the outpatient building and the high dependency unit at the New Amsterdam Hospital. Armagon said these projects are set to be completed in the first quarter this year.

Further, the Regional Chairman pointed out that the $74M which the Region did not spend was as a result of savings made when the price of fuel was reduced.

In addition, heavy rainfall resulted in less need for the irrigation pumps to be put into operation in the Region.

“The money that was not spent and went to the treasury is from savings and fuel, because of prudent measures we have put in place. We didn’t have to pump too much for drainage and when the crops started we were assisted by the rains so that would have accounted for a fair amount of savings we have,” Armogan underlined.

Armogan said that overall, Region Six has had a successful 2016 and efforts will be intensified for an even better performance in 2017.

BY: Ranetta La Fleur