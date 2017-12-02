Region Six notes decline in mother-to-child HIV transmission – as World Aids Day observed

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 02, 2017

The Region Six, East Berbice-Corentyne, Regional Health Services has seen a dramatic decline in HIV transmission to children following the widespread dissemination of anti-retroviral treatment for mothers living with HIV.

This observation was made by Doctor-in-Charge of TB programmes within the region, Dr. Anita Lalbachan, at a World AIDS Day celebration, on Friday in New Amsterdam

Addressing the gathering, at the annual awareness program, Dr. Lalbachan, also noted that despite the overall gains, considerable challenges remain for Region Six, which still has an unacceptably high HIV prevalence among key populations.

Also attending the ceremony were representatives from all three of the region’s hospitals Port Mourant, Skeldon, New Amsterdam, the Regional Chairman, Mr. David Armagon, and the Regional Advisor to the Minister of Public Health, Mr. Alex Foster, as well as nurses, doctors and students.

Foster explained that this year’s worldwide theme – ‘Right to Health’ – was chosen because it has been acknowledged despite the numerous strides that have been made in bringing attention to this dreaded disease, persons who are infected are still not given equal access to health care services.

The Regional Chairman urged Berbicians and residents beyond Berbice to visit their health care facilities regularly and make use of the HIV/AIDS tests that are available.

Each year, this local aspect of World AIDS Day observance is marked by making a donation to the National Aids Programme Secretariat by assistance to persons living with HIV and AIDS.

By: Tanuja Raikha

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/