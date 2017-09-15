Latest update September 15th, 2017 8:18 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Region Six observes Education Month with a host of activities

Sep 15, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 15, 2017

The Department of Education in Region Six collaborated with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to host a health fair in observance of Education Month.

Regional Chairman of Region Six David Armogan.

The fair was held at the University of Guyana, Tain campus, Corentyne, Berbice on Thursday, September 15. Regional Education Officer Valika Jaikishun told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the event is in keeping with this year’s theme for Education Month; “Promoting Wellness in Communities through Quality Education”.

In a simple ceremony, Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, noted that the education system must address issues that affect a child’s mental and physical health. He encouraged the students in attendance to take care of their bodies. “What you do today will affect your body tomorrow”.

Following the launch of Education Month last week, a number of activities have been scheduled in its observance.

Already, the Regional administration has hosted a day of prayer. It also observed international literacy day with the distribution of books to members of the public. In addition, a walkathon was held and there was also an activity where children read to the elderly in No 35 and No 36 villages.

Jaikishun said the Region will be facilitating a series of competitions, including a signing bee competition for children who are hearing impaired. The winners are expected to represent the Region at the national level.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

School children from Region Six speaking with health care officials during fair.

School children from Region Six speaking with health care officials during fair.

 

Regional Education Officer of Region Six, Valika Jaikishun.

The formal opening of the health fair.

 

Recent Articles

Mount Sinai residents satisfied with regularisation process

Mount Sinai residents satisfied with regularisation process

Sep 15, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 15, 2017 The residents of Mouth Sinai popularly known as Angoy’s Avenue in Region Six are pleased with the regularisation process ongoing in the community. The regularisation of the squatters in the New Amsterdam Berbice community is being executed by the Ministry...
Read More
Parikwaranau land issues to be investigated, residents seek long-term resolution

Parikwaranau land issues to be investigated,...

Sep 15, 2017

Region Six observes Education Month with a host of activities

Region Six observes Education Month with a host...

Sep 15, 2017

BCA Guyana commended for its CSR initiatives

BCA Guyana commended for its CSR initiatives

Sep 15, 2017

Shulinab hosts South Rupununi Heritage celebrations

Shulinab hosts South Rupununi Heritage...

Sep 15, 2017

Fire Chief warns against setting of indiscriminate fires

Fire Chief warns against setting of...

Sep 15, 2017

Institute of Creative Arts certifies its 4th batch of artists

Institute of Creative Arts certifies its 4th...

Sep 15, 2017

Region Nine to receive full complement of medical specialists 

Region Nine to receive full complement of medical...

Sep 15, 2017

Cabinet Approves Nomination for Membership of the UN Human Rights Committee

Cabinet Approves Nomination for Membership of the...

Sep 15, 2017

Community Group responds to Minister’s tree planting call

Community Group responds to Minister’s tree...

Sep 15, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 385 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 974,048 hits