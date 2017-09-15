Region Six observes Education Month with a host of activities

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 15, 2017

The Department of Education in Region Six collaborated with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to host a health fair in observance of Education Month.

The fair was held at the University of Guyana, Tain campus, Corentyne, Berbice on Thursday, September 15. Regional Education Officer Valika Jaikishun told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the event is in keeping with this year’s theme for Education Month; “Promoting Wellness in Communities through Quality Education”.

In a simple ceremony, Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, noted that the education system must address issues that affect a child’s mental and physical health. He encouraged the students in attendance to take care of their bodies. “What you do today will affect your body tomorrow”.

Following the launch of Education Month last week, a number of activities have been scheduled in its observance.

Already, the Regional administration has hosted a day of prayer. It also observed international literacy day with the distribution of books to members of the public. In addition, a walkathon was held and there was also an activity where children read to the elderly in No 35 and No 36 villages.

Jaikishun said the Region will be facilitating a series of competitions, including a signing bee competition for children who are hearing impaired. The winners are expected to represent the Region at the national level.

By: Tiffny Rhodius