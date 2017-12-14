$6.4B approved for Region Six

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 13, 2017

The sum of $6.4B has been approved for East Berbice-Corentyne, Region Six for the upcoming year. The monies allocated by the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly will go towards the further development of education, agriculture, health and public infrastructure.

However, the $6.4B was not approved without scrutiny from Opposition Members. Questions were raised as it relates to monies allocated for provision of education, improved health services, contracted employees, and drainage and irrigation for the region.

Opposition MP Colin Croal, queried the sharp decrease in monies allocated for contracted employees. He pointed out that in 2017 the monies allocated for 16 contracted employees was $26M, whilst in 2018 with four contracted employees were laid off, the monies allocated is a mere $11M.

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan responding, said that the monies allocated this year for the employees would be sufficient.

As it relates to education, concerns were also raised by MP Croal about the large amount of money being requested for electricity by the education department. According to MP Croal, of $106M allocated in 2017, only a mere $77M was used.

However, it was explained by the Minister that the full amount was not utilised by the region because a portion of the expenses was covered by the Ministry of Finance. Minister Bulkan stated that in 2018, the region will be taking up full responsibility for the electricity charges.

Details for other questions asked by Members of the Opposition are to be laid over in the National Assembly within 48 hours after the deliberations.

Below is a breakdown of the monies allocated for the region and some of the areas in which the monies will go towards the development of the region.

Regional administration and Finance – $160,421,000

Agriculture – $841,285,000

Drainage structures will be constructed at Vryheid Lust, rehabilitation of bridges at Mibicuri, Joanna and No. 61 and No. 62 villages. Rehabilitative works will be carried out on sluices at Wellington Park and Cumberland, a facade at Plegtanker to Zorg en Vlygt and a drainage canal at Liverpool and Alness.

Public Infrastructure – $403,406,000

Bridges

Bridges at Kildonan, Nurney, Ulverson, Joanna, Adelphi and Angoys Avenue are set for construction and rehabilitation in 2018.

Roads

Several roads will be constructed and rehabilitated at Fyrish, Friends Village, Agony’s Avenue, Canje, Liverpool, No. 72 Village, Port Mourant, Albion and Lesbeholden among others.

Education delivery – $3,238,769,000

Rehabilitation of Skeldon Primary School and Annex, Joanna and Yakusari Primary Schools, and New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School. Provision is also made for the rehabilitation of the fence and tarmac at No.36 Primary School and sanitary facilities at Viola Nursery and Tutorial Academy Secondary Schools.

Health Services – $1,818,679,000

The Skeldon Hospital will see the construction of a theatre. Monies will also be going towards the provision of an out-patient building, doctors’ quarters and maternity ward for the New Amsterdam Hospital.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite