Region six residents now have access to quality water

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 29, 2017

Residents of New Amsterdam and Port Mourant in Region Six, now have access to 24-hour potable water following the commissioning of a filtration and an aeration system on December 28.

The systems were commissioned by GWI’s Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Green and other officials.

In his remarks, Dr. Van West-Charles said ensuring that residents have access to quality potable water is a commitment of this administration. “I cannot say to you a better quality of life is receiving water at a standpipe level, I cannot say to you that is acceptable, I can say to you that you can have a shower in your house on the first floor and that we should strive to ensure that you have water that you can drink from the tap.”

Dr. Van West-Charles also called upon residents to work along with GWI and assist in safeguarding the equipment that will ensure that they have access to water. The call was made due to past incidents of vandalism of water supply systems countrywide.

Additionally, GWI commissioned a four million dollar mini-laboratory in Port Mourant. According to Dr. Van West-Charles, the launch of this facility is part of GWI’s mandate to supply quality water to everyone. The laboratory is expected to serve over thirty thousand residents of Region Six.

“We want to ensure that the citizens have access to water which is equivalent to the standards established by WHO guidelines and so these labs will move us in that direction by verifying that the water we produce and distribute is in accordance with WHO guidelines” the Managing Director stated.

Samples from the laboratory will be taken daily and tested at a reference laboratory to confirm that residents have access to best quality of water through their taps. Dr. Van West-Charles explained that test results will be made available to residents on GWI’s website, at schools, the Neighbourhood Democratic Centre and the Regional Democratic Centre.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/