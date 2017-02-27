Region Six women encouraged to get screened for likely gynaecological surgeries

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH, Georgetown – The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) is encouraging all women of child-bearing age in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) to visit the New Amsterdam Hospital from this week for screening for likely intra-uterine fibroids or any other gynaecological problems.

The screenings will be free of cost between the hours of 8:00hours (8am) to 13:00 hours (1pm) during the week.

For now, screenings will not be done on weekends.

The screenings at the NA Hospital is in preparation to identify likely patients who will need critical surgical interventions by specialists from the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Organization during their one-week stay which begins here next month.

The team’s visit, which is in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, will run from March 18- 24.

During their stay here, they will conduct clinics, perform additional screening of patients and perform gynaecological surgical operations.

The Team comprises of two specialists surgeons: Dr. Indurani Tejwani, Obstetrics/ Gynaecology; Dr. Yatish Merchant – Cardiologist and Dr. Salem Jayagopaul an anaesthesiologist.

While in Guyana, the Sai Baba Team will be working along with local GMO’s at the New Amsterdam Hospital exposing them to the benefits of new techniques in clinical medicine. They will also donate various medical supplies to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital.



This is the fifth visit by the Sai Baba Medical Team to Guyana since 2013.