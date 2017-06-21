Region Three contractors now able to bid for government contracts

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The cries of contractors in Region Three, Essequibo Island West Demerara are finally answered as they are now able to partake in central government funded projects; thanks to a procurement and project implementation workshop.

The workshop is one of several being undertaken by the Ministry of Communities. It was hosted today by the Ministry at Phoenix Park tarmac.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan explained that regional contractors, particularly small ones, have complained, of being excluded from participating in government funded projects. This workshop, the Minister said, seeks to stop that discrimination.

“This initiative forms part of the Ministry’s response to cries from residents and contractors of discriminatory practices in the regional procurement system and it aims significantly to reduce the level of nonresponsive bids, to widen the number of contractors and suppliers executing regional contracts and to improve the quality of work executed in the region,” Minister Buklkan explained.

Participants included small contractors, community

artisans and other service suppliers who may feel excluded from the procurement system.

The Minister noted the workshop is designed for their empowerment and to create a new generation of reputable and reliable regional and national contractors and service providers. This will be accomplished by providing information on standard practices of project implementation and building confidence for increasing participation in the implementation of the private sector implementation projects by small and community based contractors.

Minister Bulkan is confident that this workshop will positively impact local and economic development, improving the quality of community lives. In the coming months, the ministry, with support from the regional administrations, will conduct the other workshops in other regions.

By: Ranetta La Fleur