Latest update June 21st, 2017 6:18 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Region Three contractors now able to bid for government contracts

Jun 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The cries of contractors in Region Three, Essequibo Island West Demerara are finally answered as they are now able to partake in central government funded projects; thanks to a procurement and project implementation workshop.

The workshop is one of several being undertaken by the Ministry of Communities. It was hosted today by the Ministry at Phoenix Park tarmac.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan addressing the gathering at the procurement and project implementation workshop in Region Three today.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan explained that regional contractors, particularly small ones, have complained, of being excluded from participating in government funded projects. This workshop, the Minister said, seeks to stop that discrimination.

“This initiative forms part of the Ministry’s response to cries from residents and contractors of discriminatory practices in the regional procurement system and it aims significantly to reduce the level of nonresponsive bids, to widen the number of contractors and suppliers executing regional contracts and to improve the quality of work executed in the region,” Minister Buklkan explained.

Participants included small contractors, community

some of the participants present at the procurement and project implementation workshop in Region Three today.

artisans and other service suppliers who may feel excluded from the procurement system.

The Minister noted the workshop is designed for their empowerment and to create a new generation of reputable and reliable regional and national contractors and service providers. This will be accomplished by providing information on standard practices of project implementation and building confidence for increasing participation in the implementation of the private sector implementation projects by small and community based contractors.

Minister Bulkan is confident that this workshop will positively impact local and economic development, improving the quality of community lives. In the coming months, the ministry, with support from the regional administrations, will conduct the other workshops in other regions.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur 

Recent Articles

Miss World Guyana contestants applauded for focusing on social issues -courtesy call paid on First Lady

Miss World Guyana contestants applauded for focusing on social issues...

Jun 21, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 21, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, applauded the Miss World Guyana contestants for selecting complex social issues that are affecting Guyanese to be the focus for their “Beauty with a Purpose” one-year projects. She made these comments when nine of...
Read More
More youths need to apply for the $50M Youth Innovation Project

More youths need to apply for the $50M Youth...

Jun 21, 2017

CH&PA has settled on prices for the gov’ts housing unit; $6.8 for duplexes, $7M for single unit

CH&PA has settled on prices for the gov’ts...

Jun 21, 2017

Guyana prepares fiscal plan to avoid resource curse

Guyana prepares fiscal plan to avoid resource...

Jun 21, 2017

Region Three contractors now able to bid for government contracts

Region Three contractors now able to bid for...

Jun 21, 2017

Paddy production for 1st crop exceeds half million metric tonnes -despite rumors of farmers’  abandoning lands

Paddy production for 1st crop exceeds half...

Jun 21, 2017

MINISTERIAL TASK FORCE ON TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS – ‘TIP Media Training’

MINISTERIAL TASK FORCE ON TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS...

Jun 21, 2017

MINISTERIAL TASK FORCE ON TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS – Meeting with Guyana Women Miners Organization

MINISTERIAL TASK FORCE ON TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS...

Jun 21, 2017

Prime Minister applauds Carter Center

Prime Minister applauds Carter Center

Jun 21, 2017

GRDB extension officers working with farmers to improve paddy, seed production in Region Two

GRDB extension officers working with farmers to...

Jun 21, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 346 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 754,822 hits