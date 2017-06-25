Region Three Health sector gets much needed boost

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 25, 2017

There are 43 health facilities in Region Three, many of which are currently undergoing infrastructural works in addition to new health and wellness programmes being rolled out.

This was revealed by Region Three Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Naail Uthman in an exclusive interview with Department of Public Information (DPI)/ Government Information Agency (GINA) recently. Dr. Uthman pointed out that, “We have seen improvement in a lot of areas.” New programmes are the adolescent health clinic, the teenage pregnancy support group and mental health GAP Intervention Guide (mhGAP-IG), these are all being rolled out at Parika, West Demerara, Leonora, Vreed-en-Hoop among several others.

Infrastructural works are on-going to extend health facilities across the region to improve quality and quantity of services being provided to residents in the communities.

The West Demerara Regional Hospital now has a new doctor’s lounge, the male and female wards are being extended, the nurses department is being relocated and the hospital will have a new entrance as of next week Dr. Uthman explained.

The Leonora Health Centre will have an extended waiting, and a maternity ward soon Dr. Uthman said that it is part of the Maternal and Child Health programme. Den Amstel, Santa Mission, Windsor Forest and Parika facilities will also undergo works soon.

The RHO explained that there are some challenges due to increased population; the need for equipment has grown. Also there are power outages which sometimes causes damage to the equipment.

Other areas that are being addressed diligently are building staff capacity and ridding the region of expired drugs, both of which have already begun Dr. Uthman explained.

Region Three has four hospitals the West Demerara Regional Hospital, Leonora Diagnostic Centre, Leguan District Hospital, and Wakenaam District Hospital. There are 18 Health Centres and 21 Health posts.

The Ministry of Public Health has some $21.5B allocated for 2017 health works.

By: Zanneel Williams