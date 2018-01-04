Region Three plans to blow away competitors for Mashramani 2018

As preparation for Mashramani 2018 gets underway, Region Three Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran is urging his team to implement a more organised approach in the region’s participation for the celebration.

This was highlighted on Wednesday, during the launch of the region’s Mashramani activities, held at the regional administration boardroom.

Jaikaran explained that teamwork amongst the committee members and other relevant stakeholders will ensure the region’s placement in the activities its slated to participate He advised them to “strengthen and build on what we (region three) already have at the regional level and to participate at the national level.”

The REO added that Region Three has advanced tremendously over the last two years in the competition not only in placement but in terms of quality and the messages of their floats. This, he attributes to their “chosen costume designer.”

It was suggested by Jaikaran that the region’s planning committee should also create a much smaller committee that will organise a formal award ceremony for the presentation of prizes. He suggested that this will allow the officials to announce the winners and present them with their awards at a later date; instead of having both on the same day of the costume competition.

Additionally, the REO said he expects to host at least 4,000 persons at the region’s annual flag raising exercise at the Leonora National Stadium. This event will see the participation of schoolchildren, teachers, educational officials and regional administration officials among others.

The region is anticipated to participate in 19 events including the Children Costume Parade slated for January 23,24 and 25 at the Leonora Synthetic Race Track. A Choral presentation at the Leonora Secondary School on January 26 and the Children’s Road March on January 27. There will be a ‘Bright up’ competition that allows, schools and businesses to decorate their respective institutions for a first, second and third prize and also a concert for the elderly which is an initiative created in 2015 for the inclusion and the entertainment of the elderly. The region is also geared to host the National Chutney competition slated for February 14.

This year’s Mashramani float parade will be placing emphasis on ‘edutainment’ – seeking to educate while entertaining.

