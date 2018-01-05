Region Three RDC implementing measures to alleviate flooding

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 5, 2018

Following the recent heavy rainfall that led to the flooding of a number of low-lying areas including Canal Number One in Region Three (West Demerara – Essequibo Islands), the Regional Administration has committed to continue its efforts to provide further relief to the residents.

During a visit at Canal Number Two, yesterday, within the Stanleytown and Belle West area, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran, and Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Jennifer Ferriera-Dougall, along with the Regional Engineer Vaughn Solomon took a first-hand look at the excavation works currently ongoing.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Jaikaran reiterated that efforts will continue to be implemented to alleviate the flooded areas. “We (Regional Administration) are going to continue to be on top of this situation and we are going to continue to provide resources in an effort to have relief and the lowering of the water in the Canal (Number One) as well as Canal Number Two, so that the people of both areas will have a level of relief.”

The REO stressed that “additional drains, as requested by councillors, will be dug for the satisfaction of the residents,” noting that should there be any additional requests made, he will facilitate once it is within his ambit.

He noted that discussions are ongoing between the relevant stakeholders as a way forward for the health and benefit of the residents. It is highlighted that other issues of critical importance regarding drainage and irrigation within the region to prevent such occurrences are in the pipelines of the capital and recurrent projects slated to be executed this year.

On December 28, 2017, officials from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and Region Three, visited Canal Number One and begun delivering assistance to some 200 families, whose homes and farmlands were extremely affected by heavy rainfall. Three sluices were fully functioning, along with two additional pumps to accommodate the areas to be discharged into the Demerara River. A team from the Ministry of Public Health also visited the Manram Memorial Health Centre, in Canal Number One, to ensure it is equipped with the necessary drugs to address a possible outbreak, if the need arises, and to prevent flood-related illnesses.

By: Neola Damon

