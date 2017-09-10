Latest update September 10th, 2017 9:59 PM

DPI, Guyana

Region three residents benefit from health outreach

Sep 10, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Sunday, September 10, 2017

The Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with the Region Three administration held a health community outreach on Saturday at the Parika Lay Park. Several agencies including the New GPC, Food for the Poor as well the Leonora Diagnostic Centre and the West Demerara Regional Hospital also participated in the outreach.

A young mother getting her blood pressure tested.

The services offered at the health outreach ranged from mental health services, dental services, HIV testing, Blood Pressure Testing, Yellow Fever, Tetanus and Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccines among other health services.

Speaking on the behalf of Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, MP John Adams said the ministry was pleased to be associated with the health outreach since it was another way to ensure health care services are brought to people, especially those who cannot afford medical care.

Adams added that the ministry will also be launching similar outreaches in, “Region One and Ten where we will be providing services such as blood pressure and cholesterol testing, paediatrics among other health care services… medicines of course, we have enough medications that will be adequate enough for everyone that participate”.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran explained that the health outreach is the first of its kind in the Region, though the initiative has been launched throughout Guyana. The REO thanked the residents for their participation in the health outreach and urged them to take advantage of the services offered.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikarran.

Acting Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Bibi Jabar remarked that the outreach is great opportunity for those who were unable to have their regular medical check-ups done. She thanked the residents for their patience and encouraged them to contact friends and family members to take advantage of the services offered at the outreach.

Carl Dookram, pharmacist attached to the New GPC expressed his gratitude towards the government for being able to participate and assist in the health programme. “The reason why we (New GPC) are participating in this health outreach is so we can bring or lend support towards helping individuals within Parika, with the needed health services that is required.”

Food For The Poor(FFTP) provided personal items, school supplies, and food supplies as well Over-The-Counter (OTC) medication to those participating. Jameel Davis, Senior Manager attached to the FFTP said it was gratifying to have been involved in the outreach since part of the mandate of  his organisation is to provide Guyanese with the basic essentials.

At the end of September health outreaches be launched in Leguan and Wakenaam islands.

 

By: Neola Damon

A section of the residents attending the health outreach.

 

