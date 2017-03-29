Region Three residents join CORE in clean-up campaign

GINA, Guyana, Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Launched in February, the Region Three, Community Organised for a Restored Environment (CORE) group, has been working with residents to clean their surroundings.

Speaking with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Coordinator, CORE, Charlene Garraway, explained that the group which did extensive work in Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara, is currently transforming Vreed-en-Hoop.

“We’ve been cleaning drains, weeding parapet, cutting trees, beautifying the neighbourhood and helping the neighbours with whatever jobs they have to do such as fixing bridges and fences, among others things. We worked through the entire Canal Number One area and now we move to the Vreed-en-Hoop area,” Garraway explained.

CORE is an initiative of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and falls under

the Special Projects Unit. Its purpose is to assist with environmental upgrade, drainage, sanitation, road works and improving the general aesthetics of villages.

The Region Three CORE group consists of ten employees and is currently supporting the West Coast Road Enhancement project.

The CORE Coordinator said the residents in Vreed-en-Hoop appreciate the work done in their communities. She indicated that, “the experience is overwhelming. There are days when people from the neighbourhood come out and assist us, they are very happy for this initiative, they are even asking if we have jobs to come onboard or, if we need volunteers they are willing to come onboard to enhance their community,” Garraway said.

Meanwhile, Elvella Kellman who hails from the Bell West community at West Bank Demerara, is grateful to be employed. Kellman told the

Government Information Agency (GINA), that her life as a single parent was challenging before CORE. “I’m a proud worker of the CORE group I feel happy to be one of the beneficiaries, I feel happy that I’m working for my own money as a single parent and my life has improved,” she said.

Deodat Pooran is a 22 year old young man who was never employed. He said “it was hard supporting my mother but I’m thankful for this job so that I can now support my mom.”

Alicia Budhram is another employee of the Region Three CORE group. This young woman who lives at Windsor Forest, West Coast, Demerara experienced challenges at her previous place of employment. Now Alicia said she is more comfortable and is happy to support the communities in her Region. “I’m proud working. I would like to thank the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for this project, I’m proud to work for my country and proud to be employed,” she told GINA.

CORE has groups in Bartica, Linden, Ituini and Kwakwani which will start working in April. Other communities to benefit from CORE groups include, Moruka, Port Kaituma, No. 51 to Moleson Creek, Kato, Mahdia, and Lethem.

The 2017 budget provides $1.3B for the Special Projects Unit under which the CORE groups are being funded.

By: Ranetta La Fleur