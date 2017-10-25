Region Three senior citizens benefit from mini health fair

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, October 25, 2017

As the government continues to recognise the contributions of the elderly, the National Commission for the Elderly, through the Ministry of Social Protection on Wednesday, held a mini health fair at the West Demerara Secondary School.

Senior citizens were treated to services such as testing of vital signs, blood sugar, eyes screening and dental care.

Senior Probation Officer, Probation and Social Service Department Zola Cameron-Lubin, described the event as a way of paying homage to those who helped develop the country. She added that the initiative was possible due to the support of the Region’s Health and Wellness Club.

Cameron-Lubin disclosed, “Next week (October 31) we (National Commission for the Elderly) hope to serve the people from the West side, West Coast Demerara. Particularly the Uitvlugt Community Centre…so we are encouraging persons to come out and take advantage of the services that we will be providing”.

The participants expressed their gratitude towards the ministry for providing them the opportunity to have check-ups done. While most said they learnt of the fair through their membership at the Region’s senior citizen club, others were informed by friends and family.

One of the many participants Irma Smith said, “I am happy to attend the health fair to have a check-up done on my body. The services offered is free of cost and hassle-free, you do not have pay to have these services as opposed to when you normally go for an eye test and you have to pay for that.”

Another senior Lawrence Hannais, expressed his satisfaction, as it has allowed him and his spouse to receive hassle free medical check-ups and to have their health questions answered. He opined that such ventures will encourage persons to be more health conscious.

Meanwhile, the Freedom Life Ministry along with the Palms Geriatric Home treated its residents to a spa day which included a photo shoot and an afternoon of poetry. The institution’s Deputy Administrator, Shonette Lewis-Crandon explained that the annual initiative helps put smile on the face of the residents every year and she hopes to continue such activities.

This year’s theme for the month of elderly “Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society” which focus on enabling and expanding the contributions of older people in their families, communities and societies.

By: Neola Damon