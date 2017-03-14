Region Three working towards becoming a tourism destination

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The Region Three Administration, working in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), is hoping to propel the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Region as a tourism destination.

Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the Region Three Administration decided to expand on the “Best Kept Village” competition, in keeping with President David Granger’s agenda to highlight National Village Day and the impact of the Village Movement.

The Region’s REO explained that the initiative will help to promote public support and cooperation from the residents to establish a clean environment for tourism development.

“We (Region Three Administration) are doing this in an effort to let the region become sustainable, and this is not a one-shot thing or competition, but this will help the region to look clean, tidy which can be considered good for the villages,” the Region Three REO added.

The Region has collaborated with the Ministries of Business and Communities and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) to launch the “Best Kept Village” competition aimed at creating a healthy environment.

The competition encompasses three categories; the small category for villages with a population of less than 1000 people, medium category for villages with a population of between 1000 and 5000, while the large category caters for the village with a population above 5000.

The winning villages will be announced as part of activities to mark Tourism Awareness Month which will be observed in November. The winners will be given substantial cash prizes which will be used to fund infrastructural projects.

Jaikaran noted that the expansion of the initiative will also cater for the entire region as an incentive to encourage the citizens to keep their surroundings clean.

In November, President Granger had announced, in his address at the National Day of Villages observance at the Lady Sendall Park, Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, that the government will support viable micro-enterprise projects at the village level.

By: Neola Damon