Region to clamp down on wanton removal of laterite

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Chairman of Region Ten, Renis Morian, in an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), accused contractors of raping the region of its natural resources.

The Region Chairman said the Region has an abundance of laterite and contractors extract the material free of cost from the region and charge as much as $3M for it. He said the region will be taking possession of its natural resources with laterite being on the front burner.

“We are mapping out laterite, where they are located and then we are looking to get permission from the Ministry of Natural Resources. We going to say this is the price we are going to charge contractors for laterite,” Morian explained.

According to the Chairman, the region is willing to go as far as to ask the police to play a role in pinpointing contractors who extract the laterite. “We are going to ask the police on the road, you see a truck with laterite, ask them to show a receipt or document from the Regional Democratic Council,” he said.

According to Morian, this would help to create jobs for hundreds of persons in the region.

Laterite is a reddish clay like material, hard when dry, forming topsoil in some tropical or subtropical regions and sometimes used to build roads and for other constructions.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite