Region Two 2018 budget proposal – health, education, agriculture sectors to benefit

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 29, 2017

The Region Two administration’s 2018 budget proposal is expected to cover infrastructural development and improvement in their health, education, agriculture sectors among other areas.

According to the Regional Chairman (RC) Devanand Ramdatt in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) the regional administration wants to ensure that the health facilities are properly maintained as it is imperative to the delivery of proper health care to the residents.

“We (regional administration) would hope that there is an approval granted for our request to enhance our public hospital especially for Suddie and Charity Public Hospitals as well the health centres.”

Ramdatt also disclosed that the regional administration is hoping for consideration to be given to the education sector, particularly for the Abram Zuil Secondary School. He said the physical infrastructure of the institution has deteriorated significantly and the rehabilitation project is estimated to cost in excess of $400M.

The region will also require enormous support in the area of maintenance of its main canal, and primary and secondary drainage systems. The RC observed that though the region is receiving support from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the regional administration can do better.

“We (regional administration) can do quite a lot more in terms of drainage for our farmers and beneficiaries in the agriculture sector so the empoldering in the Pomeroon is something that we will continue to do to achieve these goals”, he explained.

Ramdatt emphasised that the preparation of the region’s 2018 budget will be a reflection of the residents’ needs based on the regional administration interaction with various stakeholders. He is hopeful that there is favorable consideration given to the approval of these projects so that it can be implemented in a timely manner.

By: Neola Damon