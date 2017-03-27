Region Two administration to improve region’s health sector

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, March 27, 2017

The Region Two administration is working to improve the region’s health services in 2017. This is to help achieve the Ministry of Public Health’s Health Vision 2020.

In an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Regional Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt, said that the residents, especially those from the riverine areas, will benefit from the installation of oxygen lines in the health centres and health post. This project will be implemented by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

“We (the RDC) are also planning on having a rigorous outreach into the lower Pomeroon and the hinterland areas. These outreaches are health outreaches which will entail key health professionals moving into the community to address health complications or issues that are affecting residents as well as treat them,” Ramdatt explained.

The regional chairman also said that the region’s health facilities are slated for infrastructural works. The mortuary at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital is one such project. “There are also infrastructural works to be done at Suddie Public Hospital which will ensure that most of the departments are up to reasonable standards,” Ramdatt pointed out.

A landing would be constructed at Wakapau which will provide easy access for persons who wish to leave and return in a comfortable way, the Regional chairman said.

Additionally, Ramdatt said that the construction of a maternity waiting area at the Suddie Public Hospital will cater for high-risk mothers especially those who reside in the Amerindian villages and riverine communities.

“They (high-risk mothers) will be accommodated just prior to delivery which gives them an easy access to quality healthcare attention rather than be far away in their respective community and having to travel when they are in labour,” Ramdatt explained.

The construction of the waiting area will also help to reduce maternal deaths since the high-risk mothers will be given close attention.

$3.599B was allocated in the 2017 National Budget to improve the coverage, quality and timely delivery of regional administration, agriculture, public works, education and public services in the region. The region’s health sector was given $944.550M from this amount.

Last year, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, had said that the ministry recorded five fewer maternal deaths than in the previous year.

In 2015, there were 17 recorded maternal deaths, while in 2016 the number had reduced to 12 maternal deaths.

The regional chairman noted that the RDC is currently in the tendering stage for the award of contracts for infrastructural works planned for the health sector in the region. He is hoping that the works can commence shortly.

By: Neola Damon